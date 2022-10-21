New $7M rec center in Rosedale to focus on Esports

ROSEDALE, Md. — Baltimore County officials broke ground on a new, roughly $7 million recreation center in Rosedale that will focus on Esports - electronic sports - as well as other activities.

As the second rec center in Rosedale, it will "feature an Esports theme and will offer a dedicated gaming room, highlight the history of electronic gaming, and promote technological advances associated with this field," according to a press release.

Baltimore County Rec and Parks director Roslyn Johnson said in a statement:

“Esports is an exciting new program that levels the playing field as it pertains to accessibility, and is a pathway to recreational pursuits and potential career possibilities.”

This will be the county's ninth rec center, formerly known as Police Athletic Center. The county is also rebranding and expanding all its Police Athletic Centers (PAL) as Recreation Activity Centers.

County leaders want the rec centers to have more recreational and health-related offerings, including programs for residents of all ages and younger children who had been left out of PAL programs. Each rec center will also have a unique theme.

The new 15,000-square-foot Recreation Activity Center will be next to McCormick Elementary School on Hazelwood Avenue and is set o open in early 2024, the county said in a press release.

Besides the Esports gaming room, it will include a full-sized gym, four activity rooms, and a new outdoor multipurpose court.

The county's other rec centers (former PALs) are in Cockeysville, Dundalk, Hillendale, Lansdowne, Essex, Windsor Mill, Randallstown, Lochearn, and Rosedale (down the street off of Goldenwood Road).

County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the new Rosedale Rec Center is "poised to be a vibrant community hub," and County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins said she's proud to have advocated for the center, which "has been a long time coming."