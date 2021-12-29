Nearly two dozen firearms stolen from pawn shop in Harford County

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Nearly two dozen firearms were stolen Wednesday morning in a Harford County burglary.

Maryland State Troopers responded to the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway at around 5:15 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering at a pawn shop.

Preliminary investigation reveals that suspects drove a stolen vehicle through the front doors of the store before breaking the glass storage area to the gun cases and stealing 23 weapons.

They then fled the store in two unknown vehicles.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101. Callers can remain anonymous.