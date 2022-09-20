BALTIMORE, Md — Today is national voter registration day and Maryland's gubernatorial election is just over a month away.

Hundreds of thousands of people register to vote on this day after The National Association of Secretaries of state started the event in 2012.

Each state has different registration requirements. You can find Maryland’s requirements here. Maryland’s deadline to register to vote is Tuesday October 18th but you can stay ahead of that deadline by registering today. This year’s Gubernatorial General Election Day is November 8, 2022.