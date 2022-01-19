MVA to host another Bus Drivers’ Day on Feb. 5

GLEB BURNIE, Md. — Maryland's Motor Vehicle Administration is hosting another Bus Drivers’ Day on February 5, to help fill ongoing shortages.

“Hosting Bus Drivers’ Day at the MDOT MVA allows us to serve more Marylanders who want to become school bus drivers,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Bus drivers play a critical role in the success of our schools, and I thank all the drivers who get our children to and from school safely.”

Through March 31, CDL applicants wanting to become school bus drivers will no longer be tested on their knowledge of engine parts.

Applicants still must take all other parts of the CDL written and road tests, including the school bus and passenger endorsement tests.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for CDL driver skills tests and CDL learner’s permit knowledge tests at these MVA locations: