Gov. Hogan directs MVA to speed up CDL process amid ongoing school bus driver shortages

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Amid nationwide school bus driver shortages, Governor Larry Hogan on Friday took steps to address what has become a major issue for parents and students in Maryland.

The Governor issued a directive to the MVA expediting the process to obtain proper testing and CDL licensing for those wanting to apply for school bus driver positions.

WMAR-2 has covered the shortages extensively. It has impacted several school districts including Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, and Howard Counties.

As result, some students have been stranded and left with no ride to and from school.

For weeks now parents, school, and local leaders have scrambled for alternatives including the expansion of public transportation.

On September 25, multiple MVA branches will hold a Bus Drivers, with appointments available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Glen Burnie, 6601 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie;

• Bel Air, 501 W MacPhail Road, Bel Air;

• Frederick, 1601 Bowmans Farm Road, Frederick;

• Easton, 9148 Centreville Road, Easton;

• Waldorf, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf; and

• Gaithersburg, 15 Metropolitan Grove Road, Gaithersburg.

Those are planning to attend “Bus Drivers’ Day at the MVA” are asked to cancel any other existing CDL testing appointments in order to make those time slots available for other CDL applicants and prepare in advance by studying the CDL Manual.

“We are grateful to all of the CDL drivers who are willing to step up and serve as school bus drivers,” said Governor Hogan. “I have directed MVA to take additional steps to address a critical need in the industry, and at the same time assist schools, parents, and students across the state.”

Knowledge and skills testing will be available to qualified applicants. School districts and/or bus drivers should email schoolbus@mdot.maryland.gov to schedule in advance. Please include your contact information, including phone number, driver’s license number, preferred time and location to assist with scheduling.

Anyone having trouble making an appointment or needing immediate assistance should email MVACS@mdot.state.md.us.