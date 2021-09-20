'Make sure you study the CDL manual' MVA prepares for Bus Drivers' Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Friday, Governor Larry Hogan took action to address the state's shortage of school bus drivers.

Hogan is directing the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration to have prospective school bus drivers tested and credentialed as quickly as possible.

This Saturday MVA will host Bus Drivers' Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at six locations across the state. Those location include:

Glen Burnie, 6601 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie

Bel Air, 501 W MacPhail Road, Bel Air

Frederick, 1601 Bowmans Farm Road, Frederick

Easton, 9148 Centreville Road, Easton

Waldorf, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf

Gaithersburg, 15 Metropolitan Grove Road, Gaithersburg

According to the governor's statement, the participating offices will offer knowledge and road skills testing for Commercial Drivers Licensee for qualified applicants.

“We are grateful to all of the CDL drivers who are willing to step up and serve as school bus drivers,” Hogan said in a release. “I have directed MVA to take additional steps to address a critical need in the industry, and at the same time assist schools, parents, and students across the state.”

An MVA spokesperson told WMAR that the rate of failure for CLD tests is high.

"We're encouraging people to be prepared when they show up," said Chrissy Nizer. "You should read the CDL manual. We want people to be as successful as possible and hold the slots for people who are ready to be tested."