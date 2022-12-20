Multiple people shot with "Orbeez gel blaster" at Glen Burnie shopping center

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting multiple people at a Glen Burnie shopping center with an "Orbeez Gel Blaster" Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Cromwell Field Shopping Center, on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard near BWI Airport, said police.

Police responded at about 2:30 p.m. after two victims said a boy and girl on bicycles approached them, and the boy show them with a gel-type projectile.

Others told police they were also shot while at the shopping center.

The 17-year-old suspect is from Brooklyn Park and has been arrested and charged.

Police have been warning residents this year about the "Orbeez challenge," and assaults have been reported throughout the region - including a firefighter who was shot in the eye in Baltimore, and people attacked this spring in Westminster.