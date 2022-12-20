Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple people shot with "Orbeez gel blaster" at Glen Burnie shopping center

"Splat guns" and similar toy guns used in Orbeez challenge
Clinton Police Department in Iowa
"Splat guns" and similar toy guns used in Orbeez challenge<br/>
"Splat guns" and similar toy guns used in Orbeez challenge
Posted at 10:52 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 10:52:16-05

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting multiple people at a Glen Burnie shopping center with an "Orbeez Gel Blaster" Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Cromwell Field Shopping Center, on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard near BWI Airport, said police.

Police responded at about 2:30 p.m. after two victims said a boy and girl on bicycles approached them, and the boy show them with a gel-type projectile.

Others told police they were also shot while at the shopping center.

The 17-year-old suspect is from Brooklyn Park and has been arrested and charged.

Police have been warning residents this year about the "Orbeez challenge," and assaults have been reported throughout the region - including a firefighter who was shot in the eye in Baltimore, and people attacked this spring in Westminster.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices