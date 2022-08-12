Charging Docs: Driver shot firefighter in the eye, then ran him over and fled

BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old Baltimore woman faces a slew of charges after police say she shot a firefighter in the eye with a BB gun, before running them over with her car and fleeing.

It happened August 8, in the Westport area at the intersection of Hollins Ferry Road and Annor Court.

Multiple Baltimore City Firefighters were in the area responding to a call for service.

Crew members aboard Engine 58 had been approached by a woman driving an Infinity.

When one of the firefighters rolled their window down to see if they could help, the woman allegedly shot them in the eye with a gel-like blaster BB gun.

The engine then followed the woman's car as she sped off.

According to court charging documents the driver attempted to pull into a nearby Sherwin Williams warehouse, but was stopped by a security gate.

She couldn't drive off , because the fire engine had pulled up right behind her vehicle trapping it in between the gate.

Two firefighters, including the one shot, got out and tried preventing the woman from leaving the scene again.

That's when police say the driver put her car in reverse and rammed the firefighter who she'd already shot, further injuring him.

She then reportedly accelerated forward and hit a second firefighter, who had been standing in front of the car.

The crew took down the tags, allowing for police to identify the car owner as Alysha Williams.

A witness later identified Williams as the person behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

Online court records show Williams still in custody, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 1.

The incident appears to be the latest tied to what is known as the Orbeez Splat Gun Challenge, which originated online, but has since resulted in similar drive-by style crimes being committed throughout Carroll and Frederick Counties and in Northern Virginia.

Both firefighters were treated for minor injuries at the hospital and later released.