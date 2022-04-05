Multiple incidents of Orbeez social-media shooting challenge reported in northern VA

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Reports of the so-called social media "Orbeez Shooting Challenge" are popping up in northern Virginia.

Our affiliate ABC7 says multiple reports of the challenge, which involves using to Orbeez toy guns to do "drive-by shootings" and chase people with the squishy beads.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide have warned about the new social media challenge. In Arizona, a police department is partnering with the local school district to address it.

The challenge is based on the popular live-action game "Assassin."

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia reported at least 11 incidents recently of Orbeez gun shootings, said 7News. Similar incidents were reported in Arlington.