Mourning mother hopes for an end to violence in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — April 24th is the day Kisha Henry will never forget. She got the call that her son had been shot and killed and unfortunately too many families in Baltimore are getting that call.

Henry hopeful the city and state can do something about it.

"He did everything right so he wouldn't become a statistic and he still didn't get a chance to see 25," Henry said, opening up about her son's death.

Kisha Henry feels both pride and pain as she reflects on the life of her son Demetrius Henry who was gunned down less than a month ago.

"He don't know how he broke so many people's hearts by picking up a gun and cowardly shooting my son. My heart, it'll never be the same.," Henry said.

As one of 113 homicides in Baltimore this year, she says the gun violence has gotten way out of hand.

She described her son as a family man, a father who went to work who came home day in and day out as he was raised to do.

She says she and her family were in disbelief to learn Demetrius was gone that Saturday morning.

"I miss my son but I can't imagine what my grandson is going through," she told WMAR.

For Henry, putting an end to crime in Baltimore is personal.

She says it's for her 5 year old grandson who she wants to see grow up and live a good life his father and grandfather weren't able to because of of gun violence .

She's hopeful that Governor Hogan and Mayor Scott's meeting was more than just politics.

RELATED: Baltimore Mayor calls meeting with Governor on crime productive

"They don't put out enough resources or make a person change their life or believing in them so they don't have any choice but to resort to than being on the corners, breaking the law, because they got to still eat and stuff too. We don't have programs for nobody."

She says she's prayerful those programs become a path toward hope, something she believes is lost in Baltimore.

"They gave up hope and when they gave up hope that's when crime and all of that other stuff start coming in," said Henry.

She'd like to see tools that build Baltimore citizens up so that fewer families have to endure the pain she feels right now.

"My son in heaven in peace and we're down here missing him. you know?"