Baltimore Mayor calls meeting with Governor on crime productive

BALTIMORE — Governor Larry Hogan met with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison Thursday morning to discuss crime in the city.

In a statement, Scott called the meeting productive.

Although Scott's team says no funding requests were made, they did reportedly present the Governor with ideas to help reduce violence including ways to "strengthen collaboration across law enforcement agencies," and "lessen unessential burdens on Baltimore Police officers to permit more time to fight crime."

A day before meeting with Hogan, Scott made it known he was looking to restart a Criminal Justice Coordinating Council in the city.

The council was one formerly convened by the Governor’s Office, which provided inter-agency partnerships to combat violent crime.

Earlier in the week the city announced a pilot program that would soon begin diverting some 911 calls for behavioral health issues from police.

Scott says the program would allow police officers to spend more time focusing on violence.

Prior to the meeting, the Governor and Mayor had been trading barbs over the city's increase in crime.

Thus far in 2021, there have been 113 murders and 234 non-fatal shootings reported in the city -- up seven and 33 respectively from this time last year.