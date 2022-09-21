Mount Airy man arrested after homemade bomb causes school evacuations

BALTIMORE COUNTY — We're learning new details about events that led to the evacuation of an elementary and middle school Tuesday in Baltimore County.

It happened at the campus of Pine Grove Middle School following reports of a bomb near campus. WMAR-2 News talked to parents close to the school today and one tells us seeing all of the officers here so close to her son's school sent her into a state of panic thinking about deadly scenarios in schools like in Uvalde, Texas.

Police arrested 43-year Joseph Vickery after finding a homemade bomb inside of his truck.

She says the only thing she wanted was to see her son safe.

There were blocked off roads for blocks and blocks around Pine Grove Middle School causing an evacuation after reports of a suspicious package near campus.

One mom who stays close to the school says the scene alone sent her into a panic.

"Once I got outside and saw how far back they were blocking the street, that started to scare me. When I got to the top of the hill and noticed just how many cops and S.W.A.T. and trucks and police officers were out there, that scared me even more," she said.

At the center of the scene, police arrested Vickery who, they say, had been attempting to create a homemade explosive device.

That news made it to the Pine Grove Middle mom quickly.

"Once I heard 'bomb' my stomach just went into knots," said the mother of a fourth grader.

"The cops kind of gather around his car and pin him up against the car and we're getting yelled at to go further down, further down," said Nic Pomerleau.

He had been a construction worker near the school over the summer and he saw the arrest of an unfamiliar electrician dressed in all black believed to be Vickery around 11:30 a.m.

Police say he advised officers there was an explosive device inside of his black 2001 F-150.

"One of the forman from the other trades tell us it's an actual bomb and they found this guy from parts he was buying from Home Depot to assemble this bomb and had it already assembled and ready to go," Pomerleau said.

Across Baltimore County the same day, a second scene surrounded Rodeway Inn where Vickery and a woman who was also arrested had been staying.

RELATED: 2 arrested after explosive device found in van across from Pine Grove Middle

Investigators found receipts showing purchases he made from Walmart and Home Depot they identified as 'precursors for manufacturing explosive devices.'

After investigation, the FBI hazardous team deemed the device found in Vickery's vehicle 'safe.'

Vickery told police he didn't intend to harm anyone with the device, and he intended to detonate it in a remote area.

Parents are now taking a sigh of relief no one was hurt.

"I will say the school handled it perfectly. They told the children it was just a drill. The children weren't scared or anything and that brought us some peace," said one parent.

Vickery is scheduled for his initial appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

He's facing several charges that include manufacturing and possession of an explosive device, illegal handgun violations and possession of narcotics.