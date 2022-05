ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore man driving a motorcycle was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.

Police said 31-year-old Shane Tyler Rider was ejected from his Kawasaki motorcycle and died near the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

Rider was attempting to make a left turn onto Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard when he collided with a Toyota Camry.