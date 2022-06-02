Mosby's lawyers again ask judge to toss federal perjury charges

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's top prosecutor is once again trying to have her federal criminal case dismissed.

Late Wednesday night, lawyers for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby asked Federal District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby to dismiss two perjury counts in her superseding indictment.

Mosby's team alleges that prosecutors used an incorrect legal standard as the basis for charging perjury in counts 1 and 3.

"The Superseding Indictment is defective as a matter of law because it does not sufficiently allege that the “matter” or statements State’s Attorney Mosby certified as true were material—a required element for a perjury offense," Mosby's lawyers wrote.

MORE: Mosby's attorneys ask judge to toss perjury charges and remove lead prosecutor from case

The defense also claims that the grand jury may have received improper instructions with misleading and prejudicial instructions.

It's not the first time Mosby's lawyers have tried getting the cased tossed. They've even tried unsuccessfully to get the lead prosecutor removed from the case. All attempts thus far have failed..

Federal prosecutors allege that Mosby twice lied in 2020 when she claimed COVID-19 related financial hardships and failed to disclose thousands owed to the IRS, in order to withdraw a combined $90,000 from her City Deferred Compensation Plan.

Mosby then bought two homes in Florida for a combined $918,900.

Her trial is scheduled to start on September 19.