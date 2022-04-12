Watch
Mosby releases video on revamped campaign site announcing reelection bid

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Tuesday released a video on her revamped campaign website announcing her intention to run for reelection.

In the three-minute plus video, Mosby promises to continue her vision of reforming Baltimore City's justice system.

At the time this article was published, Mosby still had not officially filed for reelection with the Maryland State Board of Elections.

When she finally does, the two-term incumbent will join a Democratic primary race that already includes defense attorney Ivan Bates, and former Mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah.

Both men unsuccessfully challenged Mosby in 2018, after splitting the vote.

Mosby still has the cloud of a federal indictment over her. Last week, a federal judge pushed the beginning of her trial back until after the primary.

