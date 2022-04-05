Federal judge agrees to push Marilyn Mosby's trial back to Sep. 19

BALTIMORE — A federal judge on Tuesday agreed to push Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's jury trial back to September 19.

The trial had previously been scheduled for May 2, after Mosby's attorneys had initially fought to get the trial over with before the Primary Election.

However last week, her attorneys reversed course and asked for the delay so they could have more time to review the government's evidence.

Prosecutors urged the judge to deny the request, but she ultimately sided with Mosby saying there was "good cause shown."

The judge will hold a status conference with the defense and prosecution on April 14, where they will discuss deadlines for the remaining pre-trial proceedings.

Mosby was indicted January 13. Federal prosecutors allege she twice lied in 2020 about COVID-19 related financial hardships, in order to withdraw a combined $90,000 from her City Deferred Compensation Plan. She then went ahead and purchased two Florida homes, and is accused of making false statements on the mortgage applications.

