Morgan State University working on "complete overhaul" of student housing, adding 670 beds

Thurgood Marshall Hall under construction
Morgan State University President David K. Wilson
Posted at 2:06 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 14:06:26-05

BALTIMORE — There's been a lot of new development in recent years in and around the Morgan State University campus, and the university's president noted today that student housing is next on the list.

Morgan State is seeking to completely modernize its on-campus housing over the next five to six years, tweeted President David K. Wilson.

He said: "The new $120 million Thurgood Marshall Hall is on track to open in July—adding 670 new beds to the campus and a new dining hall. This project is phase one of a complete overall of on-campus housing."

The university recently released a 10-year growth plan; Towson University also just released a master plan for 2030.

This past fall, the university broke ground on a $100 million health and human services building and officially opened an $88 million student services building.

In 2020, Morgan got the largest donation in its history - $40 million from major philanthropist and author Mackenzie Scott.

Meanwhile, a major redevelopment of Northwood Commons shopping center continues, which will feature a campus Barnes & Noble along with Chipotle, IHOP, Lidl, Quickway Japanese Hibachi, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Georgia Peach restaurant.

