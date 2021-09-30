Morgan State begins construction on new building

BALTIMORE — Crews are set to begin construction on a new health and human services building on Morgan State's campus.

The university holding a groundbreaking today for the new building.

The more than $100 million building will be home to Morgan's School of Community Health and Policy, the School of Social Work, the New Center for Urban Health and Equity, the Department of Nursing and much more.

The Health and Human Services building will be on the former site of Turner’s Armory which was demolished last year.

Its expected to be complete in 2024.