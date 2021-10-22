Morgan State University officially opens Calvin and Tina Tyler Hall with ribbon cutting ceremony

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University celebrated the official grand opening of Calvin and Tina Tyler Hall, a newly constructed $88-million student services building, on Friday with a special ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The event took place on the Tyler Hall Parking Lot, which is adjacent to the building near the intersection of E. Cold Spring Lane and Hillen Road.

Completed in the summer of 2020, Calvin and Tina Tyler Hall is a state-of-the-art facility appropriately named after two of Morgan State University’s most prominent supporters, nationally known philanthropists Calvin E. Tyler Jr., who is a Morgan alumnus, and his wife, Tina.

The building is situated on the site of the former Soper Library on the main campus and cements a new gateway at the western edge of Morgan’s 185-acre campus, overlooking E. Cold Spring Lane and Hillen Road. Calvin and Tina Tyler Hall is a marvel of modern institutional architecture and design having received seven design awards and two construction awards within the first year of its completion.

Designed by Teeple Architects Inc. and Baltimore-based GWWO Architects with construction led by Baltimore’s Barton Marlow, Tyler Hall brings together all student services and administrative support functions related to enrollment management under one roof amassing five stories and more than 141,000 square feet.

Tyler Hall’s central location in the heart of Morgan Commons is ideal for front-door accessibility to support student success and retention, housing such key units as Admissions, Records and Registration, Financial Aid, Bursar, Comptroller and Human Resources.

The building features generous lobby spaces, a contemporary recruitment room, an expansive atrium, an accessible Green Roof with multiple gathering “pods,” numerous department suites with diverse office concepts and modern technology throughout, complete with mounted display walls and videoconferencing capabilities.