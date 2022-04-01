Morgan State continues to expand as they buy Lake Clifton property

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University isn't done growing. They've just agreed to buy the old Lake Clifton High School property.

They've reached a new Land Disposition Agreement (LDA) with the Department of Real Estate and they have long-term plans to develop a new satellite campus on the site.

The LDA will be presented to the Baltimore City Board of Estimates for a vote of approval at its April 6 meeting.

Under this new agreement, Morgan will purchase 73-acres of land that includes Lake Clifton High School and the historic Valve House. The land will be repurposed over a 15 to 20 year period.

The city council approved the property sale in 2020.

The LDA also states that Morgan agreed to:



Demolish the former school building

Stabilize the Valve House

Complete a Master Plan approved by the Baltimore City Planning Commission

Construct a Convocation Center

Restore and conserve five public artworks now installed on Lake Clifton's campus

Help relocate a basketball court to a more accessible location

If it gets approved, the Morgan State University Board of Regents will need to review and approve it as well. Morgan President, David K. Wilson, understands that this is a big step for the school's legacy.

“Although this isn’t the final step in the process, this agreement is truly an important step in what will be a monumental advancement in Morgan’s history,” said Wilson. “Through the acquisition of this important property, we are laying the foundation for a brighter future of opportunity. "

This move comes after the University just updated their student housing situation. They recently just added 670 new beds to dorms and created a new dining hall.

Morgan has also been working to redevelop the Northwood Commons shopping center. The shopping center is set to include stores like Chipotle, IHOP, Tropical Smoothie and a Georgia Peach restaurant.

The school also celebrated the opening of their student services building in the fall of 2021. The building features generous lobby spaces, a Green Roof with gathering pods and newer technology. The building is located in the middle of the campus, proving easier to access than the previous student services building.

