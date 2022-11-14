BALTIMORE — Mobile sports betting in Maryland could become a reality in time for Thanksgiving.

On November 16, the state's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) will hold a meeting on whether to award online betting licenses to the following ten businesses.

Arundel Amusements, Inc., / Bingo World BetMGM Maryland Sports, LLC, / BetMGM Crown MD Gaming / Draft Kings CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, LLC / Caesars Greenmount Station Live! Casino and Hotel Long Shot’s, LLC Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC Penn Maryland OSB, LLC / Hollywood Casino Riverboat on the Potomac

If approved, it doesn't mean the businesses will immediately begin taking wagers. That's determined by Maryland Lottery and Gaming, and so far, no official launch date has been announced.

Once awarded an online betting license, each business still has to conduct a controlled demonstration, ensuring that its systems and internal control procedures are functioning correctly.

“Our staff has been in continuous contact with these mobile sports wagering businesses, and has already guided them through many of the necessary steps,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “The last hurdle is for them to have controlled demonstrations, and SWARC’s awards of licenses on Wednesday would clear the way for that to happen.”

RELATED: Businesses await Maryland online sports betting licenses

Although Maryland legalized sports betting in November 2020, the online aspect has been a longtime coming.

As it stands now, only in person sports betting is available in Maryland at just seven facilities.

Governor Larry Hogan in a statement celebrated the news Monday. The outgoing Governor has often been critical of SWARC, blaming them for ongoing delays. He had called for the licenses to be issued by the start of the NFL season, however that never came to fruition.

“To reach this point, we have had to overcome countless legal, political, and bureaucratic delays that threatened to push back the launch past the Super Bowl next year. It was completely unacceptable to me, and we spent months pressing for decisive action," said Hogan. "Thanks to those efforts, and after repeated interventions by our administration, we now anticipate the launch of mobile sports betting this month, and we are cautiously optimistic that it will be in time for Thanksgiving."

