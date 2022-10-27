Businesses await Maryland online sports betting licenses

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission says ten businesses are qualified to obtain an online sports betting license in the state.

Another hurdle remains, as those businesses must now get final approval from the state's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC).

They are responsible for determining who is actually awarded a betting license, based on whether the applicant is suitable for one.

Once a business is awarded an online betting license by SWARC, they are required to conduct a controlled demonstration, ensuring that its systems and internal control procedures are functioning correctly.

There is still no official start date for mobile wagering in Maryland. That's expected to be announced after SWARC has awarded licenses.

“There is still a flurry of activity ahead of us over the next couple of weeks, but we’re going to see the first mobile wagers placed in Maryland soon,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We know sports fans have been eagerly awaiting that opportunity, and we’re almost there.”

Although Maryland legalized sports betting in November 2020, the online aspect has been a longtime coming.

RELATED: Online sports betting in Maryland could happen before the end of the year

In the past, Governor Larry Hogan has blamed SWARC for the delay.

As it stands now, only in person sports betting is available in Maryland.

Here's a list of the 10 pre-qualified businesses that SWARC is considering issuing an online sports betting license to.





Arundel Amusements, Inc., / Bingo World BetMGM Maryland Sports, LLC, / BetMGM Crown MD Gaming / Draft Kings CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, LLC / Caesars Greenmount Station Live! Casino and Hotel Long Shot’s, LLC Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC Penn Maryland OSB, LLC / Hollywood Casino Riverboat on the Potomac

Then there is Long Shot’s in Hagerstown, who have qualified for a Class B sportsbook facility license.

There are also 10 sportsbook operators who have been deemed qualified, who do not have to go through SWARC for a license.

Sportsbook Operators