Middle River man convicted in murder where he shot a man 14 times before fleeing

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A 25-year-old man was convicted of First Degree Premeditated Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence on Friday after Baltimore County Police say he shot another man 14 times before fleeing the scene in 2020.

Police were called to the 200 block of Garden Ridge Road in Catonsville in August 2020 for a report of a shooting and found 27-year-old Charles Green on the front lawn with gunshot wounds to his torso, head and legs.

While at the scene, police learned that a white Honda Accord had fled the scene with the person who killed Green.

The car was later located in Baltimore City with three occupants who fled from the police.

One of them was caught at the time.

Investigation revealed that Jaekwan Stephens had been in an argument with Green inside a home and when he stepped outside, Stephens shot him in the back of the head.

Stephens then repeatedly shot Mr. Green as he stood above him.