Memorial Day deals still to be found despite rising inflation

BALTIMORE — A lot of people might be headed to the mall over the Memorial Day weekend to check out the holiday sales. However, despite inflation, experts say there are still a lot of Memorial Day deals to be found.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer. It's a time when people have cookouts, trips to the beach, and other outdoor activities on their minds.

Experts recommend, if you see a summer item you need now and it has even a small discount, grab it before it's gone.

For example, at Home Depot,a Nexgrill propane gas grill is $100 off. Shoppers can find patio chairs for 50% off at Lowes.

Some appliances which were hard to come by earlier this year have started to arrive back in stock. Stores will have some discounting on those products such as Best Buy which has a washing machine at $370 dollars off.

WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said “sale items are going to be large appliances your refrigerators, washer dryers, dishwashers. Right now, retailers want to get the old models off of their lots, off of their sales floors and bring in the new models in.”

Shoppers also can find sales on electronics.

Amazon has airpods on sale for $149 that's $30 dollars off just in time for shoppers looking for graduation and Father's Day gifts.

Clothing stores have some steep discounts as well.

J.Crew is offering select styles up to 50% off.

The Gap will take 40% off the entire purchase price of online orders, while its cousin, Old Navy, is offering up to 60% off on summer clothes like t-shirts and shorts.

Rochester University professor of supply chain issues Patrick Penfield said “Memorial Day sales won't be as good as they were last year. And so, that's just because of inflation. So, the things that are going to be short in demand is going to be anything that's outside. So, your grills, your lawnmowers, your patio furniture, those are short in supply.”

Many sales have already started so bargain hunters don't have to wait until Friday to go shopping.

Meanwhile, some stores offer better deals for those who shop online instead of in-store. Shoppers should check their favorite store's website before heading out to the mall to get the best price.