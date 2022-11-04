Squeegee workers may get guaranteed income to stop the activity

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Baltimore City is set to roll out a new plan to handle issues with squeegee workers next week and it could include guaranteed income for those who stop squeegeeing.

In July, Mayor Brandon Scott established the Squeegee Collaborative, a group of business, community and government leaders who meet weekly to talk about the squeegee workers and what can be done to provide them with better resources and job opportunities.

Last night, the Mayor’s Office told WMAR-2 News the collaborative is considering guaranteed income for squeegee workers not to squeegee. They're also considering a code of conduct where squeegee workers will have to self-regulate.

The collaborative’s report is due out next week, where they will identify which recommendations will be implemented.

It comes just days after an incident of larceny and unarmed robbery.

Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore Police arrested three squeegee workers ages 18, 20 and 22. A man said they snatched his phone and cash app’ed a large amount of money to themselves at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.

A similar incident happened back in May.

In addition to the upcoming recommendations, the collaborative holds events for workers looking for additional skills and resources. There's another one planned for next month.