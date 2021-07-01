Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

18-year-old arrested for 1st degree attempted murder of two people in Baltimore

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Whitby / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
A pair of handcuffs used in an arrest. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
handcuffs
Posted at 7:53 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 19:53:50-04

BALTIMORE — An 18-year-old has been arrested for the attempted murder of two people in Baltimore.

According to police, on May 27, two people a 60-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were shot in the 1400 block of N. Central Avenue.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

On May 29, detectives arrested 18-year-old Corey Snead after a brief foot chase. Snead was armed with a handgun when taken into custody.

He has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020