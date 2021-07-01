18-year-old arrested for 1st degree attempted murder of two people in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An 18-year-old has been arrested for the attempted murder of two people in Baltimore.

According to police, on May 27, two people a 60-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were shot in the 1400 block of N. Central Avenue.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

On May 29, detectives arrested 18-year-old Corey Snead after a brief foot chase. Snead was armed with a handgun when taken into custody.

He has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder and reckless endangerment.