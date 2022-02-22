Watch
Maryland's Latest $50k VaxCash 2.0 Lottery winner is...

Ray Strickland
Is Maryland's vaccine lottery enough to convince those still on the fence about the shot?
Posted at 12:21 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 12:21:21-05

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Lottery's VaxCash 2.0 promotion is up and running.

On Tuesday, an unnamed Montgomery County resident was randomly selected to win $50,000.

They became the second prize winner during the 12 week campaign.

Last week, someone in Dundalk took home $500,000 for being the first promotional winner.

For the next 9 Tuesdays, one Maryland resident who has been boosted will be awarded the $50,000.

Then in the 12th and final week, a $1 million grand prize will be awarded.

RELATED: Maryland to launch COVID-19 booster lottery

To qualify, you must be a Maryland resident 18 and older, and have received all of your COVID-19 shots, including booster, in Maryland.

Anyone who received their booster by February 14 is automatically eligible.

Here's a list of each winner week-to-week.

  • Drawing: 2/22/22
    $50,000 Winner from Montgomery County, MD
  • Drawing: 2/15/22

$500,000 Winner from Dundalk, MD

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
