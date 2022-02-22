Maryland's Latest $50k VaxCash 2.0 Lottery winner is...

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Lottery's VaxCash 2.0 promotion is up and running.
On Tuesday, an unnamed Montgomery County resident was randomly selected to win $50,000.
They became the second prize winner during the 12 week campaign.
Last week, someone in Dundalk took home $500,000 for being the first promotional winner.
For the next 9 Tuesdays, one Maryland resident who has been boosted will be awarded the $50,000.
Then in the 12th and final week, a $1 million grand prize will be awarded.
To qualify, you must be a Maryland resident 18 and older, and have received all of your COVID-19 shots, including booster, in Maryland.
Anyone who received their booster by February 14 is automatically eligible.
Here's a list of each winner week-to-week.
- Drawing: 2/22/22
$50,000 Winner from Montgomery County, MD
- Drawing: 2/15/22
$500,000 Winner from Dundalk, MD