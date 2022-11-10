Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization, here's how they're reacting

BALTIMORE — It's a pretty hot topic, the legalization of cannabis, and Maryland voters approved Question Four, which means it is legal for recreational use.

This vote makes Maryland the 20th state to legalize marijuana, leaving some for it and some against it.

RELATED: Maryland voters approved marijuana legalization by wide margin

Starting in July of 2023, adults 21 and older in Maryland will be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and will be legally allowed to grow two marijuana plants.

"I’ve seen it change people's lives," said one person.

Some, like Marc Spataro, have a personal story to the use of cannabis. Owning a cannabis store in Cockeysville, he says he has seen the benefits to this type of medicine.

"I believe in cannabis as medicine and my mom was a cancer patient and I saw what it helped her with using medical the synthetic version of THC, so I’ve been into health and fitness my whole life and knew that it would be a good alternative medicine for people,” said Spataro, owner of Chesacanna Enhanced Wellness.

Spataro says he plans to combine his medical program with the recreational side, making it available to both patients and customers.

But there are others who feel this will have a negative effect on the city and state.

"Our work is just getting started when legalization happens because there are a lot of negative public health consequences associated with commercialization of marijuana,” said Will Jones, Director of Community Engagement at SAM.

Jones works for the nonprofit SAM, Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a national organization that believes legalization places corporate profit and addiction ahead of public health.

He says once cannabis becomes legal they will partner with groups in Baltimore to push against commercialization of marijuana.

"We'll be working with partnering with people who are already on the ground in communities to working whether it’s in prevention or treatment or wherever areas like that and equipping them, enabling them to push back against a multibillion dollar industry that is just seeing people as dollar signs and that is literally an addiction for profit industry," Jones said.

With this passage, those who have been convicted of possession of cannabis will be able to request resentencing or expungement depending on their circumstance starting January 1.

The full law can be found here:

Cannabis Reform by Rushaad Hayward