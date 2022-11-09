Maryland voters approved marijuana legalization by wide margin

BALTIMORE — Maryland voters have approved Question 4, a ballot question that would legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and over.

This makes Maryland the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adult use.

Starting July 1, 2023, adults will be able to legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and cultivate up to two plants.

In addition to Maryland, there were ballot initiatives to legalize cannabis for adults 21 and over in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota this election.

“The result of Maryland's cannabis legalization measure is monumental," said Toi Hutchinson, President and CEO of the Marijuana Policy Project. "With each state that successfully legalizes cannabis, we are one step closer to dismantling the federal prohibition of cannabis.”