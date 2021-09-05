Maryland State Police continue to search for critically missing Elkton woman

ELKTON, Md. — Maryland State Police continue the search for a critically missing Cecil County woman who left her home Saturday morning and has not been heard from since.

Frances Lilly Di Ienno, 21, of Elkton, is described as a white female who's 5'5" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and who has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a zip front hooded sweatshirt, leggings and slip-on sneaker type shoes when she left her home early Saturday morning.

Police obtained video footage that shows Di Ienno with a flashlight, putting on her shoes and leaving the back of the home walking towards a wooded area on the property around 2:30 a.m.

At this time, there is no indication where she would have attempted to walk to.

Di Ienno's mother contacted police Saturday at 8:00 a.m. reporting her daughter had left the home. She told police the last time she saw her was the night before at around 10:30 p.m.

Maryland State Police from the North East Barrack immediately responded to Di Ienno’s residence to begin the search.

A bloodhound track was conducted along with an aerial search by a State Police helicopter. Sheriff deputies from Cecil County deployed a drone using thermal imaging to search the densely wooded areas.

Twenty volunteers and six air scent K-9’s from Chesapeake Search and Rescue, Mason Dixon Search Dogs and Delmarva Search and Rescue also assisted in the search.

Neighbors volunteered with the search efforts on horseback, on foot and using all terrain utility vehicles. Police and volunteers searched for 14 hours Saturday yielding negative results.

The search for Di Ienno is active and ongoing. Anyone who sees Di Ienno is urged to contact police immediately. State Police at the North East Barrack can be reached at 410-996-7800.