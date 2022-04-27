Maryland School for the Blind opens its doors for 1st annual "See Beyond Festival"

BALTIMORE — For many of us, it's hard to imagine how blind people are able to accomplish the many tasks that they do every day to be part of society.

The Maryland School for the Blind, on Taylor Avenue in northeast Baltimore, has long been shattering stereotypes and defying expectations. It created the nation's first-ever soccer team for blind youth several years ago, and competed with other teams for the first time in 2019.

Now the school is opening its doors to the community to get a taste of what it's like to live life blind.

The first annual "See Beyond Festival," set for this Saturday, is a free community event that will let residents try playing sports "blind" - or specially blind-folded. Attendees can check out lacrosse, soccer, sprint races, "goalball," "beep baseball," and relay activities to see how blind people adapt themselves to games without the use of sight.

There will also be a blind food tasting challenge, live music, and food and drinks from local restaurants Giovanna's Italian Kitchen, Olympia Masala and OneDo Coffee Roasters. More than 40 vendors and merchants are signed up for the event.

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30, at 3501 Taylor Avenue in Baltimore. For more information, click here.

