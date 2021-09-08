Beep Baseball Fun at Maryland's School for the Blind

NOTTINGHAM-- — It's a version of baseball that lets everyone play regardless of sight.

It's called Beep Baseball.

The Orioles, the non-profit 'League of Dreams,' and the Maryland School for the Blind teamed up to play a few games Wendesday.

Instead of looking for the ball when you hit it, the ball emits a sound so hitters can track it.

Then instead of rounding the bases, a hitter either goes to first or third, which are columns with speakers on them.

If the batter makes it, they've scored a run.

An Orioles team Hall of Famer was also on hand.

He said this game is all about inclusion.

"I think for everybody to be able to get outside, it's a huge part of health and wellness and especially for our kids," said former Oriole Mike Bordick. "I mean they long to get outside and play and participate and enjoy that feeling of working together as a team, sportsmanship, it's all just huge character-building things and everybody should be able to enjoy that."

Full rules for the game can be found here.

The Maryland School for the Blind has about 1,200 students up to 21 years old.

They help students across the state.

