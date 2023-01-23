Watch Now
Maryland family to be featured on The Drew Barrymore Show

Upper Marlboro family invited to be on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 08:30:46-05

UPPER MARLBORO, Md — It’s not everyday that a Maryland family is featured on a national TV show. But for one family, today is that day.

The Jackson family is from Upper Marlboro and have been invited to New York to be on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Barrymore briefly talked about the family on her show back in December. She shared how husband and wife Corey and Robyn Jackson met at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo and now have a total of 7 kids. 5 of those children are following in their parent’s footsteps and competing in rodeo events and taking care of their land and animals.

The Jackson family has also left their mark on Good Morning America. In November, the Jackson family shared their lifestyle with GMA. Robyn Jackson starts the family’s day by homeschooling the kids followed by daily training with dad; Corey.

Today on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Jackson family will share more background of how they all got into rodeo and what it means for them. They will also share their lasso skills with Drew Barrymore and her friend Ross Matthews. Also on the show, Drew will gift the family each something special.

