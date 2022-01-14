Maryland delegates announce over $400 million in infrastructure law funding for bridge repair

BALTIMORE — US Senators announced Friday that Maryland would be receiving over $400 million to improve Maryland’s infrastructure and job creation throughout the next five years.

This federal funding is a part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $7 billion investment of federal funding for Maryland to strengthen our roads and bridges, along with our water infrastructure, broadband internet, climate resilience, and more. This funding is one of the single largest investments ever made to reconstruct and repair the state’s bridges.

The project will also include city and county-owned bridges.

Currently, 273 bridges need repairs. According to lawmakers, the new bill will not only improve the day-to-day life of Maryland residents but will create hundreds of lucrative jobs across the state.

“Bridges across our state are in desperate need of repair. That’s why we fought to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is now delivering over $400 million in federal funds to fix our bridges,” said Maryland lawmakers. “These funds are key to modernizing our state’s transportation network, keeping drivers safe, and bolstering our infrastructure’s resiliency to risks posed by climate change.”

The first round of federal funding will allocate an estimated $81.9 million for maintenance. The rest of the nearly $12.3 million will be set aside for bridges not a part of the federal highway system.

These would include bridges owned by counties, cities, towns or other local agencies.

Previous IIJA funding announcements include nearly $800 million in highway funding, $140 million for water infrastructure upgrades, and $31.5 million for airports.