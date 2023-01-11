Maryland begins 445th legislative session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The first day of Maryland's 445th legislative session didn't result in much work getting done.

Senators and delegates were sworn in, the senate president and speaker of the house were also re-elected to their positions.

While today didn't bring any large debates, it provided a chance to look at the possibilities of the next 90 days.

"This power distinguishes a moment of time that does not come around very often. It's a moment that matters because in this moment we're setting down a path that impacts not just this moment, but the next decade ahead," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Governor-elect Wes Moore sat in on the senate this morning, joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect Aruna Miller.

While Moore hasn't been sworn in, the soon-to-be governor is already making an impact in the thought process of senators.

"Well I think it will play out well for us. Going through the whole election process they agree with our issues. We've got the same priorities so it will be good to see some things move ahead anyway," said Senate Majority Leader Nancy King.

"So we certainly want to do everything we can to find common ground, Governor Moore has talked about leaving no one behind and I agree. Sometimes how we get there is maybe some differences, but we look forward to working together as best we can. I think, like I said if we can focus on cost of living, making it easier for families to live here and stay here that can make it easier for a lot of policies," said Senate Minority Whip, Justin Ready.

There is a lot of policy to get to, more than 100 bills were pre-filed.

King is focusing on working families.

"My big issues are the child care type issues, I'm looking for relief for parents in childcare so they can get back into the workforce. That's really my biggest issue this year," said King.

Governor Larry Hogan is leaving the state's pocketbook full, currently the state has the highest surplus in its history.

How the new administration handles that budget will be one of the top priorities this year.

We've also heard from many lawmakers that cutting down on crime is at the top of their list.

