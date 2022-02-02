Marilyn Mosby speaks after being processed at Federal Courthouse

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Wednesday appeared downtown at the Federal Courthouse to be fingerprinted and photographed before her first appearance before a judge on Friday.

On January 13, a federal grand jury indicted Mosby on perjury charges and making false statements on mortgage applications, related to the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida.

Mosby briefly spoke to reporters as she walked out of the courthouse with her attorney, A. Scott Bolden, and husband, City Council President Nick Mosby.

She again claimed innocence and reiterated her desire to have a quick trial, citing the upcoming election.

"What I'm asking for is that I be tried right now, because I know that I'm innocent, and the citizens of Baltimore deserve to know that as well before my election, which is four months out," said Mosby.

Prosecutors allege that Mosby twice lied in 2020 when she claimed COVID-19 related financial hardships, in order to withdraw $90,000 from her City Deferred Compensation Plan.

Mosby then bought two homes in Florida for a combined $918,900.

Prosecutors say she also failed on the mortgage applications to disclose over $45,022 of debt owed to the IRS at the time.

Mosby will appear in court virtually on Friday at 1:30pm.