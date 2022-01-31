Marilyn Mosby scheduled for first federal court appearance in perjury case

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is scheduled to make her first appearance in federal court on Friday, February 4.

Mosby was federally indicted January 13 on perjury charges and making false statements on mortgage applications, related to the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida.

Federal prosecutors allege that Mosby twice lied in 2020 when she claimed COVID-19 related financial hardships, in order to withdraw $90,000 from her City Deferred Compensation Plan.

Mosby then bought two homes in Florida for a combined $918,900.

Prosecutors say she also failed on the mortgage applications to disclose over $45,022 of debt owed to the IRS at the time.

Mosby's attorney, A. Scott Bolden, says she is innocent and has called the investigation a politically motivated witch hunt.

