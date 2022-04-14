Marilyn Mosby officially files for reelection, setting up 2018 Primary rematch

BALTIMORE — One day before the deadline, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby officially filed for reelection with the Maryland State Board of Elections.

On Tuesday Mosby announced her intent to run by releasing a video on her revamped campaign website. YouTube took it down less than 24-hours later due to a music copyright complaint, but it can still be watched on Instagram.

The two-term incumbent, joins a Democratic primary race that already includes defense attorney Ivan Bates, and former Mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah.

Both men unsuccessfully challenged Mosby in 2018, after splitting the vote.

Mosby still has the cloud of a federal indictment over her. Last week, a federal judge pushed the beginning of her trial back until after the primary.

Her office also faces a new Maryland Public Information Act lawsuit filed by the Roya Hanna campaign.

Hanna, who is running for State's Attorney as an Independent in the General Election, alleges that Mosby is withholding data on the release of violent repeat offenders from voters.

During her time in office, Mosby claims to have a 92 percent conviction rate for violent repeat offenders.