Manhunt for wanted former Baltimore County officer ends with multiple fatalities

SMITHSBURG, Md. — A several day manhunt for a former police officer wanted in several kidnappings across Maryland and Pennsylvania has ended with multiple fatalities.

Sources say Robert Vicosa died following a police chase in Washington County. At least one other person in the car is believed to be dead.

"That vehicle failed to yield and began to drive erratically. During that erratic driving the vehicle eventually drifted off the roadway and came to a stop," said Timothy Damon, Chief of the York Area Regional Police Department. "The Maryland State Police arrived and assisted the other agencies on scene and approach the the vehicle upon approach of the vehicle they found multiple fatalities inside the vehicle," said Damon.

On Tuesday Vicosa allegedly broke into the Pennsylvania home of his ex-wife, sexually assaulting her before stealing her car and fleeing with their two young daughters.

He had previously been ordered by a court to stay away from the home.

Not long after the initial incident, Vicosa ran the car into a creek in Red Lion where he carjacked another woman.

Then on Wednesday Vicosa struck again, this time in Cockeysville, holding a man at gunpoint and forcing him to drive various places throughout the area.

Throughout the entire rampage, police say Vicosa was assisted by Tia Bynum, a sergeant with Baltimore County who is currently suspended.

Vicosa himself was fired from the police department back in August.

The current status of Bynum and Vicosa's daughters is unclear. Police have not yet said how Vicosa died.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

