Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fired Baltimore County officer wanted in PA accused of another kidnapping

items.[0].image.alt
York Regional Police
vicosa
Posted at 9:59 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 10:17:03-05

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a kidnapping in the Cockeysville/Towson area.

Officials say it involves former officer Robert Vicosa, who was fired from Baltimore County in August.

Vicosa is already wanted out of Pennsylvania after allegedly kidnapping his two daughters, Aaminah and Giana Vicosa, on Tuesday.

RELATED: Former Baltimore County Police Officer wanted in PA, accused of abducting his children

Both daughters were reportedly spotted with Vicosa in this latest incident.

Police believe Vicosa is also accompanied by Tia Bynum, a sergeant with the department who is currently suspended.

MORE: Baltimore County sergeant stripped of police powers in connection with abducted little girls

The children could be in danger, according to police.

It's unclear who was kidnapped in this latest incident in the county.

Anyone with information on Vicosa and Bynum's whereabouts are asked to immediately call 911. They are considered armed and dangerous.

WMAR has a crew on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019