Fired Baltimore County officer wanted in PA accused of another kidnapping

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a kidnapping in the Cockeysville/Towson area.

Officials say it involves former officer Robert Vicosa, who was fired from Baltimore County in August.

Vicosa is already wanted out of Pennsylvania after allegedly kidnapping his two daughters, Aaminah and Giana Vicosa, on Tuesday.

Both daughters were reportedly spotted with Vicosa in this latest incident.

Police believe Vicosa is also accompanied by Tia Bynum, a sergeant with the department who is currently suspended.

The children could be in danger, according to police.

It's unclear who was kidnapped in this latest incident in the county.

Anyone with information on Vicosa and Bynum's whereabouts are asked to immediately call 911. They are considered armed and dangerous.

WMAR has a crew on the way to the scene.

