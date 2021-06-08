Watch
Alleged Baltimore Triple C gang leader Gary Creek dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Atlanta after hostage situation

Posted at 4:47 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 17:48:39-04

ATLANTA, GA — According to ATF Baltimore, alleged Baltimore Triple C gang leader Gary Creek was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Atlanta after hostage situation today.

Creek was scheduled to turn himself into federal authorities on June 3 after he was indicted on racketeering and drug conspiracy charges as part of an ongoing investigation but never showed up.

A federal grand jury charged 14 other members of the Triple C gang. It's alleged Creek accepted contracts on behalf of the gang to carry out dozens of murders and attempted murders.

