Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alleged founder of federally indicted Baltimore Triple C gang goes on the run

items.[0].image.alt
file
Jail
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 16:31:56-04

BALTIMORE — The alleged founder of an indicted gang in Baltimore is on the run.

Gary Creek was scheduled to turn himself into federal authorities on June 3 after he was indicted on racketeering and drug conspiracy charges as part of an ongoing investigation into the Triple C gang.

He was first arrested back in December 2019 on other federal drug and firearms charges and ordered held until trial.

But later, a judge released him on several conditions including being under a third-party custodian and electronic monitoring.

When it was announced that he'd been indicted again, prosecutors and Creek's lawyers arranged a surrender time so he could attend an initial court appearance on these new charges.

RELATED: Feds indict 15 "Cruddy Conniving Crutballs" allegedly responsible for 40+ homicides, attempted murders in Baltimore

He never showed and now has a warrant out for his arrest.

Creek
Creek

A federal grand jury has charged 14 other members of the Triple C gang. It's alleged Creek accepted contracts to commit murder on behalf of the gang.

Anyone with information on Creek’s whereabouts is asked to contact the ATF at 888-283-8477.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020