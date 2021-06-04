Alleged founder of federally indicted Baltimore Triple C gang goes on the run

BALTIMORE — The alleged founder of an indicted gang in Baltimore is on the run.

Gary Creek was scheduled to turn himself into federal authorities on June 3 after he was indicted on racketeering and drug conspiracy charges as part of an ongoing investigation into the Triple C gang.

He was first arrested back in December 2019 on other federal drug and firearms charges and ordered held until trial.

But later, a judge released him on several conditions including being under a third-party custodian and electronic monitoring.

When it was announced that he'd been indicted again, prosecutors and Creek's lawyers arranged a surrender time so he could attend an initial court appearance on these new charges.

He never showed and now has a warrant out for his arrest.

A federal grand jury has charged 14 other members of the Triple C gang. It's alleged Creek accepted contracts to commit murder on behalf of the gang.

Anyone with information on Creek’s whereabouts is asked to contact the ATF at 888-283-8477.

