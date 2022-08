A man said he was stabbed Friday evening on Dock Street in downtown Annapolis.

Annapolis police didn't learn about the incident until about 2:48 p.m. July 30; the stabbing happened the night before, in the unit block of Dock Street.

The man said he got into a fight with an unknown suspect while walking on Dock Street, and was assaulted.

The victim didn't realize he was stabbed until later. He was treated and released from the hospital.