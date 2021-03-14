Menu

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Windsor Mill

WINDSOR MILL — A man was killed in Windsor Mill Sunday morning.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital where he died after being shot in the upper body just before 4:30 a.m. near Millvale Road and Liberty Road.

Baltimore County Homicide Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and ask anyone who may have information to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

