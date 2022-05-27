Watch
Man killed in motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Frederick

Posted at 4:14 PM, May 27, 2022
FREDERICK, Md. — One man was killed in a motorcycle crash with a Dodge Charger Friday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, Maryland State Police troopers responded to Fingerboard Road at Baker Valley Road in Frederick for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation found that a Dodge Charger was traveling west when the driver lost control and veered into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene.

Impaired driving and speeding were not factors in the crash.

Weather however may have played a role in the driver losing control.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

