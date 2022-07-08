Man describes squeegee worker attack hours before deadly Harbor shooting

BALTIMORE — A 41-year-old man was delivering food orders in Downtown Baltimore when he pulled up to the corner of Conway and Light.

Just three hours later, at that same location, a man was killed after he attempted to confront a squeegee worker.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he tried to avoid the squeegee workers shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

However, the man said one squeegee worker stepped in front of his car to prevent him from going anywhere, and then they started spraying his windows down.

“So I couldn't see. I couldn't go anywhere. I was, you know, pretty much getting terrified and upset,” the man said. “And then the one proceeds to come up to my vehicle on the driver side and grab my windshield wiper and proceeds to rip it off and bend it. “The next thing you know, he grabs a book bag off the ground with his right hand, he puts his left hand in the bookbag, and he pulls a gun out and all I can see is the handle.”

The man said after that he drove to a nearby parking garage and called police.

But he wanted to get photos of the workers.

So, he said he walked back and took the photos of the worker he said pulled that gun out.

That 18-year-old worker was later arrested. Police found a BB gun.

The man said police haven't kept him up to date on the case, and that he didn't know it was a BB gun that worker had until WMAR-2 News told him.

The man said that arrest won't change a thing.

“If I get in my vehicle right now and drive down to that same spot, they're still there,” he said. “And if they're not, they are on another corner, I can guarantee it. And it's so bad. And I live in Baltimore City, I will probably never go into the heart of Baltimore City for the rest of my life.”

The squeegee worker is facing assault and destruction of property charges.

