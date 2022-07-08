Watch Now
Police: Squeegee boy points BB gun at man same day, same intersection as Harbor shooting

WMAR Staff
Posted at 11:50 PM, Jul 07, 2022
BALTIMORE — Just three hours before the deadly shooting involving a driver and a squeegee worker, police were called to the same Baltimore intersection Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East Conway Street after a 41-year-old man said his car was damaged by a person acting as a squeegee worker.

That man then confronted the squeegee worker, who pointed a gun.

Police identified and arrested the 18-year-old and officers took a BB gun away.

Just after 4:30 p.m., police were called to that intersection - at Light and Conway streets - after the driver of a car was shot and killed after confronting squeegee workers with a baseball bat.

A 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Baltimore officials were in the same area trying to get squeegee workers of the streets.

“The mayor’s office of African male engagement was out here with their entire team,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “They were conducting outreach, handing out resources, connecting young men to other opportunities. That was happening at this very intersection.”

