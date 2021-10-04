Watch
Man charged with murdering Pamela Pitts and leaving her body in burning apartment

Posted at 10:10 AM, Oct 04, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have made an arrest in the case of a woman who was found shot to death inside a burning apartment.

The body of 55-year-old Pamela Pitts was discovered September 14 inside her home on Abbott Court.

On September 30, police took 52-year-old Keith Fleming into custody.

Police released no information on a potential motive or any relationship between Pitts and Fleming.

Besides first degree murder, online court records show Fleming also being charged with second degree arson and malicious burning in connection to the fire.

He's currently being held without bail.

A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for October 26.

