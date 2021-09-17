BPD: Woman found dead in burning apartment had been shot

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are now investigating a September 14 fire at Latrobe Homes as a homicide.
Pamela Pitts, 55, was found dead inside a burning apartment in the 800 block of Abbott Court.
Investigators later discovered that she'd been shot.
RELATED: One found dead after apartment building catches fire Tuesday morning
Neighbors knew Pitts as “Auntie Pam,” and remember how “she loved her oldies music.”
They've since set up a small memorial outside her now boarded up apartment.
“She loved her oldies music.”— Dave Detling (@WMARDave) September 17, 2021
Neighbors are sharing their memories of Pamela Pitts.
Many in the community called her “Auntie Pam.”
Messages & a small memorial are outside her now boarded up apartment at Latrobe Homes.@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/qy0F9kOtwf
Many questions however still exist.
It's unclear who or what started the fire and where the shooting actually occurred.
Police released no information on a potential motive or suspects.