BPD: Woman found dead in burning apartment had been shot

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are now investigating a September 14 fire at Latrobe Homes as a homicide.

Pamela Pitts, 55, was found dead inside a burning apartment in the 800 block of Abbott Court.

Investigators later discovered that she'd been shot.

RELATED: One found dead after apartment building catches fire Tuesday morning

Neighbors knew Pitts as “Auntie Pam,” and remember how “she loved her oldies music.”

They've since set up a small memorial outside her now boarded up apartment.

“She loved her oldies music.”



Neighbors are sharing their memories of Pamela Pitts.



Many in the community called her “Auntie Pam.”



Messages & a small memorial are outside her now boarded up apartment at Latrobe Homes.@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/qy0F9kOtwf — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) September 17, 2021

Many questions however still exist.

It's unclear who or what started the fire and where the shooting actually occurred.

Police released no information on a potential motive or suspects.