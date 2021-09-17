Watch
BPD: Woman found dead in burning apartment had been shot

Posted at 11:06 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 12:01:18-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are now investigating a September 14 fire at Latrobe Homes as a homicide.

Pamela Pitts, 55, was found dead inside a burning apartment in the 800 block of Abbott Court.

Investigators later discovered that she'd been shot.

Neighbors knew Pitts as “Auntie Pam,” and remember how “she loved her oldies music.”

They've since set up a small memorial outside her now boarded up apartment.

Many questions however still exist.

It's unclear who or what started the fire and where the shooting actually occurred.

Police released no information on a potential motive or suspects.

