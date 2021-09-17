'She cared about everyone' Neighbors remember Pamela Pitts who was shot, killed at Latrobe Homes

BALTIMORE — A makeshift memorial of balloons, stuffed animals and candles surround the back porch of the home where 55-year-old Pamela Pitts lived.

"She cared about everybody," said neighbor Sharlette Joseph. "She spoke to everybody. She loved her oldies but goodies music. We used to sit on the porch and listen together. She was so nice to everybody."

The East Baltimore community is mourning Pam's loss following her death Tuesday.

"She didn't deserve what happened," said Joseph.

Firefighters discovered Pitts' body insider her home on Abbott Court Tuesday while responding to a fire. On Friday, Baltimore Police said Pitts died from a gunshot wound.

It appears her home was then set on fire.

"I don’t know what transpired in that house," said Remy Williams. "But she trusted somebody if you know what I’m saying."

Williams is one of many in the community who better knew Pitts as Auntie Pam.

"Pam would open the door for whoever," he said. "She helped me. If she felt as though your spirit and your energy was for the best she would open the door."

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

"It's going to hurt for a while," said Yolanda Peter. "She hugged me right here that same morning. I’m hoping that justice is served. It just makes my heart hurt. She will be missed."